Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, April 30

Biden said the U.S. is “on the move again” after struggling through a devastating pandemic that killed more than 570,000 Americans, disrupted the economy, and shook daily life. In his first Congressional address, President Biden outlined several major projects totaling six trillion dollars in spending. Today, Republicans are questioning: Who’s picking up the bill?

“It’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest one percent of Americans can just begin to pay their fair share,” President Biden said Wednesday night.

Rochester police officials say a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the city’s northeast side Thursday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Arch Street around 9:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 65-year-old male city resident who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

A fire broke out in a home on Texas Street near Lyell Avenue on Thursday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded to the area around 11:07 p.m. and found a 2 and a half story, two family home with heavy smoke conditions in the area.

“A working fire was declared and an additional company was requested for fire involving the 2nd floor and attic,” officials said in a statement.

In honor of Arbor Day, over 300 local scouts will be “taking action on the environment” as part of a Good For Nature community service project.

The group will be planting 3,200 tree seedlings at county parks including Mendon Ponds Park and Powder Mills Park. The event runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

In our Family First Segment we are talking about breast cancer screening. Doctors say a lot of people missed their mammograms during this pandemic.

Starting Friday, Rochester Regional Health is offering more time options through a program called Mammograms and makeovers.

Powered by consumers and fueled by government aid, the U.S. economy is achieving a remarkably fast recovery from the recession that ripped through the nation last year on the heels of the coronavirus and cost tens of millions of Americans their jobs and businesses.

The economy grew last quarter at a vigorous 6.4% annual rate, the government said Thursday, and expectations are that the current quarter will be even better. The number of people seeking unemployment aid — a rough reflection of layoffs — last week reached its lowest point since the pandemic struck. And the National Association of Realtors said Thursday that more Americans signed contracts to buy homes in March, reflecting a strong housing market as summer approaches.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits dropped by 13,000 last week to 553,000, the lowest level since the pandemic hit last March and another sign the economy is recovering from the coronavirus recession.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims were down from 566,000 a week earlier. They have fallen sharply over the past year but remain well above the 230,000 weekly figure typical before the pandemic struck the economy in March 2020.

Missing out on Thin Mints in the pandemic? A Google affiliate is using drones to deliver Girl Scout cookies to people’s doorsteps in a Virginia community.

The town of Christiansburg has been a testing ground for commercial delivery drones operated by Wing, a subsidiary of Google’s corporate parent Alphabet.

Now the company is adding the iconic boxed cookies to the more mundane drugstore offerings, FedEx packages and locally-made pastries, tacos and cold brew coffees it’s been hauling to a thinly populated area of residential subdivisions since 2019.

With the 30th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills selected defensive end Greg Rousseau from the University of Miami.

The newest Bill has ties to Buffalo. Rousseau’s brother was born there while his parents lived there for a few years in the late 90’s. He still has family living in the area and is plenty aware of the Buffalo Super Bowl era.

“I know about Jim Kelly and the whole nine yards,” he said.

Scattered rain showers last through this morning with winds starting to ramp up. Expect gusts nearing 40 to 50 mph this afternoon.

Winds will strengthen out of the northwest this morning with temperatures peaking at this point. The cold front won’t be too far off which will only send temperatures plummeting into the 40s and 30s the rest of the day. Winds will gust anywhere from 40-50 mph with sustained winds around 20-30 mph. This will be enough to make travel difficult for high profile vehicles, knock a few small tree limbs down, and blow around any loose objects in your yard. Pockets of dry air could mean a bit of sunshine in between scattered rain drops, but wind chills will make it feel like the 30s.

Models continue to hint at a chance for a somewhat of a wintry mix overnight as the peak cold aloft flows over Lake Ontario. Lake-effect showers will fall as some wet snowflakes at higher elevations overnight into Saturday morning. This will be an entertaining way to kick off May 1st with no real impact, except to destroy some spirits.

The primary reason for this snow map isn’t just for our own entertainment, but it’s to highlight the areas that are most likely to see a brief whitening of the ground come Friday evening into Saturday. Most of the snow that falls will be elevation dependent and primarily accumulate up to an inch or so along the hilltops. Could areas around Rochester see a brief whitening of the ground too? Yes, but once that sun comes up Saturday morning any snowy patches that exist will be long gone.

THE WEEKEND: The first half of the weekend looks dry but very chilly with temperature starting off in the 30s. The day will be spent mostly dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s, while Sunday features warmer temperatures and chances for a few showers. A warm front moving through the region will help Sunday highs reach into the 60s while providing just enough lift for showers, although there will be some dry time too.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern next week continues to trend active yet seasonable as an active jet streak parks itself from west to east across the Great Lakes. Along this jet, there will be plenty of opportunities for rain with some dry time in between. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature chances for rain, but the exact timing still needs to be ironed out along with where the bulk of this rain falls. Temperatures will remain mild to start off the new week, and then drop down to more seasonable levels as we get the end of next week.

