Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, April 3, 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Monroe County officials have reported the 10th local death from COVID-19, and there is now 390 confirmed cases.

Of the 390 cases, 70 people have been hospitalized and 25 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

There are now 92,381 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, Gov. Cuomo announced Thursday. That number is up by 8,866 from the last official count Wednesday.

To date, there have been 2,373 COVID-19 deaths in New York, that’s up from 1,941 reported Wednesday.

Of the 92,381 confirmed cases, 13,383 people have been hospitalized, and 3,396 of those patients have required treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. As of Thursday, 7,434 people with the virus have been discharged from hospital treatment.

The White House coronavirus task force held their daily briefing Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, the number of cases worldwide passed the 1 million threshold. According to John Hopkins University & Medicine Tracker, there are 236,339 cases confirmed nationwide, with 5,648 deaths.

In the briefing, President Trump announced the paycheck protection program will launch tomorrow.

Small Business Administration administrator Jovita Carranza said the paycheck protection program will help small companies keep employees on payroll and remain afloat.

Organizers of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival say the event is cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Organizers say they are working to reschedule the event for this fall.

Rochester Police are investigating a robbery that took place late Thursday night on Campbell Park in Rochester.

They responded to a house just before 11 p.m. for the report of a burglary in progress. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who lives there with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police said he was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. The incident is being investigated as a residential robbery.

The very large and fairly impressive storm off the New England coast that we’ve been watching has slowly been retrograding backing west this morning setting the stage for increasing clouds, cool breezes, and even a little spotty light during the course of the day.

Cool northerly winds will persist and will add to the chill. With dew point temperatures just below freezing, as low level moisture increases, and showers begin, there’s a chance that some of the rain will mix with a few wet snow flakes in the highest terrain.