ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday, April 29, 2022.

The Bills GM swung a trade with Baltimore and moved up to the 23rd pick to grab Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam. Bills gave up pick number 130 in round four to make the move.

Elam was the fourth corner selected in the first round and taken two picks after Washington’s Trent McDuffie.

The measurables are good with Elam. He’s 6-1 and runs just a hair under a 4.4 40-yard dash. He’s strong, physical and effective in press coverage.

He finished with five interceptions in his three-year career with the Gators to go with 20 pass break-ups and 53 tackles.

Elam has already made a connection with current Bills star corner Tre White. Elam met his new teammate during his official pre-draft visit. They even exchanged phone numbers. ‘

“It was amazing. A blessing,” Elam said Thursday night after the Bills made him the pick. “He told me how much he admires my game. He told me if I need anything to hit him up.”

Elam’s father Abram Elam and his uncle Matt Elam both also played in the NFL. Matt played four years of safety for the Ravens from 2013 to 2016.

Thad’s Take

Elam is a higher upside player that is worth a swing at pick 23 for the Bills. He’s in a similar boat as Greg Rousseau last year, but significantly less a project.

I thought Elam was a bit grabby and might be a flag magnet in the NFL. He does have an excellent guide for that style of play in White, the former All-Pro, who has a similar game. Elam uses his size well at the line of scrimmage and the press ability is definitely one of his strengths.

I thought he was more of a round two talent, but the Bills have had success drafting corners in the mid-20’s and head coach Sean McDermott tends to be a defensive back savant. This isn’t a home run pick, but I think the Bills have at least a solid single here with a good chance to stretch that hit into extra bases.

The Veterans Administration is set to give millions of dollars to suicide prevention programs across the country.

Marine and Fairport resident Joe Chenelly is the National Executive Director for ‘AMVETS’. In Washington, D.C. he and others were able to help push to secure $52 million dollars for community programs that will aid veterans with suicide prevention.

“We really believe this is the answer, and certainly what we should be trying at this point, what has been a long-term epidemic of suicide among our veterans,” Chenelly said.

In the US, we lose about 17 to 22 veterans per day to suicide, a trend that has shown no sign of slowing for years. The VA’s approach to these funds is holistic.

“They’re doing wrap-around services, where they’re able to help a veteran live their best life. So it’s not just the traditional talk therapy,” he said.

A lot of it moving away from pharmaceuticals and allowing veterans to learn resiliency skills. “How to manage their money, how to work through relationship problems… really looking at the overall quality of life,” Chenelly said.

Some of the funds could be coming to our region. Laura Stradley with the Veterans Outreach Center says the military is a tough environment and the transition to civilian life can be difficult.

“We as a community need to do a better job of trying to ensure that nobody loses hope. That they know there are resources available,” Stradley said.

She says there’s a lot community groups can do, that the federal government, i.e., the VA, cannot. “Non-profit organizations like the Veterans Outreach Center, we will be applying for this funding.”

The VOC provides job training, employment assistance, legal counseling, housing, and more to former service members.

Chenelly says by providing more resources to places like the VOC and others across the country — it’s the best chance at making 22 daily suicides go down to zero.

“We believe that this can really be what we need to make real progress in the fight against suicide,” Chenelly said.

This funding is all part of comprehensive mental health legislation that’s been in the works for a year and a half in Washington. Individual veterans groups can get up to $750,000 each.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, state and county legislators, announced an estimated $3 million for the resurrection of Highland Park’s Pavilion Thursday.

Bello was joined by Rochester Deputy Mayor Patrick Cunningham, Assemblymember Harry Bronson, Senator Jeremy Cooney and President of Highland Park Conservancy JoAnn Beck.

Highland Park’s pavilion sat at the highest point of the park, near the water reservoir, for a total of 73 years. It was demolished in 1963 due to what officials say were deteriorating conditions.

The area was nicknamed “Children’s Pavilion” by the local community due to its constant use by kids over its several year span in Monroe County. Since being torn down, families in the area and community groups have attempted to restore the pavilion back to it’s original shape with funding.

Their hopes and efforts to bring back the pavilion were never met with a result, until today.

“The reconstruction is critical to the name of Highland Park,” Bello said. “The new three story pavilion is going to sit on the same land of the original structure. This city deserves a place where children and families can go and enjoy Monroe County, and breathe the fresh air from the rich vegetation.”

According to Bello, the pavilion’s redesign will include a 360 degree tree-top view of the county side, an elevator for increased accessibility, with a completion date projected for October 2024.

The development’s total price tag comes out to $3.1 million, a third of which is expected to be provided by tax payers. Monroe County authorized full funding on March 8th after securing $1.1 in state grants.

“Parks are person, they make a very lasting impact on our lives,” Cooney said. “This stands as a commitment to serve these places and ensure their future for generations to come.

For nearly 30 years, the conservancy located within Highland Park pushed for the return of the pavilion. In the process, they raised an additional $1.2 million through non-profit events.

“We have been advocating for this day since 1994,” Beck said. “This park would not be here without the work of our volunteers and donators, and consistent stewardship of everyone involved. Thank you. This project will spark a renewed appreciation of Monroe County — toward the next 200.”

The announcement follows the anniversary of Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th birthday.

Olmstead is known by the world as the father of landscape architecture and is responsible for the siting of the pavilion.

“He wanted everyone in Rochester to take in the view of Highland Park.

His legacy spans across the 18th century, with development projects that continue to stand at the highest of integrity — both for their structure but their sophistication.

The end of Ramadan is nearing, meaning the Muslim community is coming up on Eid-al-Fitr, the holiday that celebrates the conclusion of the fasting month.

For the first time ever, Brighton Central School District made it a point this year to give students the day off. However, on Thursday, the district announced they scheduled it for the wrong day.

Several from the community say it was an honest mistake that shouldn’t take away from the fact the district made an effort to be inclusive of their Muslim students.

Ajmal Agha is an Imam from the Islamic Center of Rochester and said the mistake is a part of a learning curve.

“There is always ignorance. There is always a learning curve. We’re all a work in progress. There is no perfection. I say we strive for perfection but we never get it perfect,” Agha said.

Ramadan runs based on the lunar calendar, therefore Eid is determined not by the standard calendar we used day-to-day, but by the moon.

“This sparked from the time of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), when he migrated from Mecca to Medina to Medina Munawra so that migration kick-started the lunar calendar. That is why we follow that. Just like our fellow counterparts, our brothers, the Jewish community, they also follow the same calendar so that’s why it’s not fixed so we don’t know exactly what day Eid will be exactly,” Agha said.

Habiba Byrd is a sophomore at Brighton High School and said she was excited to hear about getting the day off of school to be with her family.

“I asked my dad, what’s the day for Eid and my dad was like, ‘It’s either Sunday or Monday.’ And I was like, ‘But we get school off on Tuesday.’ And I was like, ‘Wait, what?’”

In a letter to parents, Brighton Superintendent Kevin McGowan wrote, “It is essential that I personally and we collectively continue to reflect, learn, and grow as we seek to be ever more inclusive and culturally responsive… We should all be aware, with or without the day off, that it is an important holiday for many of our friends and neighbors and we should be thoughtful in recognizing how it can be celebrated by our students and their families.”

“It brings some diversity and it shows that the school cares about us and it’s never been like that and I never thought it was ever going to be like that,” Byrd said.

The district is encouraging students who celebrate Eid to stay home on the actual day which is Monday, May 2. The whole school will also have Tuesday, May 3 off as originally scheduled. They said no test, quizzes, or other important activities will be scheduled for either day.

Authorities are actively searching for a missing Rochester man, who they say may be in danger.

According to officials, 34-year-old Jeremy Perez from Rochester has gone missing. He is believed to be about 5’11” and 200 pounds. His last known address is Lakeview Park in Rochester

Police say there is valid concern that he may be in danger.

Anyone with additional information about Perez’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Friday began with the lowest recorded temperature of the week, sitting right about 30 degrees. That, however, won’t stop the sunrays to peak through and heat up the rest of our day.

The Weekend: Saturday and Sunday both call for sunglasses and shorts as temperatures boost up to over 60 and the sun keeps on giving. Rochester should be in for a warm, beautiful weekend.