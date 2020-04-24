Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, April 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester. Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, April 24. 2020.

Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade has accepted a job in the Hudson Valley, officials confirmed late Thursday.

Dade’s new job is superintendent of the Cornwall Central School District in Cornwall, New York, according to a letter from the Cornwall Central School District School Board. The Orange County town is on the west bank of the Hudson River about 60 miles north of New York City.

3,000 residents were survey across New York State from 19 different localities and 40 different localities.

Research shows that 13.9% of those surveyed tested positive for having the antibodies. “If the infection rate is 13.9%, then it changes the theory of the death rate. If you look at what we have now as a death total which is 15,500 that would be about .5% death rate.”

resident Donald Trump will be holding a signing ceremony Friday for a bill providing a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six U.S. jobs.

The measure passed Congress almost unanimously Thursday, but the lopsided tally belies a potentially bumpier path ahead as battle lines are being formed for much more ambitious future legislation that may prove far more difficult to maneuver through Congress.

There are now 91 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up three from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 1,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 41 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Make it 10.

Thursday marks the 10th consecutive day of below normal temperatures, a streak that still has a runway ahead of it. We’re dealing with mainly very light rain showers across the area tonight as a band of precip lifts northward over Lake Ontario. South of it is a break, followed by another plume of rain that will overspread parts of the Southern Tier by morning. Temperatures tonight’s will be noticeably milder, settling in the 30s vs. 20s.

Friday starts off about the same, cloudy with a few showers mainly southeast of Rochester. For many, those clouds will hang tight. We’ll watch for some sunshine to break through closer to the lakeshore late in the afternoon as we enter a narrow window of quiet conditions ahead of our next storm. Plan on afternoon highs into the middle and upper 40s tomorrow.