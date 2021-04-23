Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, April 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, April 23, 2021.

President Joe Biden kicked off Earth Day by announcing bold new climate initiatives.

Ahead of Thursday’s World Climate Summit, Biden said he wants to cut the country’s greenhouse emissions in half by the end of the decade.

To put that in context, that’s about double the goal set during the Obama administration.

The big question is: How?

In the governor’s COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that beginning Friday, New Yorkers over the age of 60 years old no longer need vaccine appointments to get their COVID-19 shots at state run mass vaccination sites. Locally, that includes the sites at Kodak-Hawkeye Parking Lot and the Rochester Dome Arena.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is taking that effort one step further at the local level, by no longer requiring appointments for vaccines at county-run sites.

MORE| Walk-ins now accepted for all eligible residents at all Monroe County COVID-19 vaccination sites

Two Rochester men were hospitalized after both were shot during an “altercation” on the northeast side of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Portland Avenue on Friday around 12:26 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old man “involved in an altercation.”

A teen is now charged with murder in connection to a fatal armed carjacking attempt earlier this month in Gates.

Edgar Tolentino, 16, was arrested and charged with second degree murder Thursday in connection to the death of 71-year-old Richard Sciascia of Irondequoit.

Sciascia died from gunshot wounds sustained during an armed carjacking attempt in Gates on April 7.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell last week to 547,000, the lowest point since the pandemic struck and an encouraging sign that layoffs are slowing on the strength of an improving job market.

The Labor Department said Thursday that applications declined 39,000 from a revised 586,000 a week earlier. Weekly jobless claims are down sharply from a peak of 900,000 in early January. At the same time, they’re still far above the roughly 230,000 level that prevailed before the viral outbreak ripped through the economy in March of last year.

As drier air slides in courtesy of high pressure, mostly cloudy skies clear into Friday. We then end the week on a sunnier and drier note than how we began it. We’ll have a gorgeous day on tap Friday with highs reaching the 50s and bright sunshine. This time the shock will come not from the cold, but from the warming trend we see continue into next week. Winds will continue to be breezy, but come from the southwest throughout the day.

THE WEEKEND: Clear skies to start Saturday morning and temperatures begin around 40°. A large storm system will move into the Ohio River valley and bring increasing clouds through the afternoon. While the timing of rain still needs to be ironed out, it is looking like showers hold off until late evening and overnight. Afternoon highs warm into the lower 60s. Rain showers overspread the region and last through Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the lower 40s. It looks like a large part of Sunday will be umbrella worthy. Temperatures reach 50° and showers should end by mid-afternoon as the storm system moves out.

NEXT WEEK: Monday begins a major warmup to finish the month. Sunny skies will get temperatures in the middle and upper 50s, a seasonal day for Western New York. High pressure and warmer air send Tuesday’s temperatures in the middle 60s. A major surge in warmer air thanks to a brisk southerly wind send temperatures on Wednesday into the middle and upper 70s. Rain chances return by Thursday, but the warmer air should hold on through this period. Colder air will likely filter in by the end of the week on Friday.