ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday, April 22, 2022.

The façade of a vacant downtown Rochester building is collapsing, and nearby roads are currently blocked off.

On Thursday afternoon, debris was seen falling from the side of the building at 67 Chestnut Street, formerly known as the Richford Hotel.

According to a release sent by the City of Rochester, a code enforcement team met with the owner on-site Thursday. The owner and an engineer are working to determine whether the remaining façade panels can be repaired or removed.

“As always, private owners are responsible for the condition of their buildings,” the city release said. “In cases where an owner does not make necessary repairs, the City of Rochester will oversee the repairs and charge the owner the full cost.”

The city said the building was built in 1915, and vacant since June, 2011. Code enforcement listed nine violations as of Thursday. Among them, broken window panes and screens, windows requiring boarding, water on the roof, plugged drains, “interior deterioration,” foundation in need of repair, masonry in need of repair, and horizontal siding broken and missing.

The city said the panels falling from the building were not a code violation until Thursday, and they may have been affected by high winds.

Officials are working to determine the next steps.

Police say barriers were put up to block Chestnut and Euclid, but they say not much else can be done until Friday due to Thursday’s wind.

A Rochester man was arrested for stabbing a female city resident during an overnight altercation near Columbia Avenue Friday.

According to police, officers were led to the 100 block of Columbia Avenue for a disturbance around 1:10 p.m. Upon arrival they located a 29-year-old woman from Rochester with a stab wound.

Officials say she was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to identify a 31-year-old Rochester man as the suspect. Officers located him nearby and placed him in custody with no further incident.

A Rochester man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison for a 2020 murder, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office.

Authorities say 28-year-old Troy Aldridge’s sentence follows a jury’s conviction of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Aldridge was found guilty of the murder of 49-year-old Norris Jay.

Officials say around 1:10 p.m. on March 8, 2020, Rochester police officers responded to a Sanders Street residence for the report of a man who was shot. Upon arrival, officers found Jay dead from a gunshot wound.

According to the district attorney’s office, Jay’s 10-year-old nephew witnessed the homicide while his 14-year-old sister was inside the home.

Aldridge was arrested two months later.

“Today’s sentence is a direct result of the young witnesses compelling and impactful testimony during this trial and the thorough investigation by the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit,” said Assistant District Attorney Hillary Langdon. “This life sentence solidifies that Tory Aldridge will never be a threat to anyone else in our community. While we are pleased with today’s sentence, nothing can bring back the life of Norris Jay. I hope the family is able to find some solace with this outcome and can continue to heal from this tragedy.”

Majority of the country may feel like its been on a roller-coaster this week after a number of changes to masking mandates, both nationally and across the state.

One day a federal judge says they aren’t required on public transportation, only to have Gov. Hochul reinstate the mandate for New Yorkers the following day.

Monroe and most of its neighboring counties are still labeled medium or high transmission areas. In those situations, we still should mask up per-CDC guidelines.

Community organizations have noticed the spike in cases and switched their focus to handing out more masks and COVID test kits at drive-thrus.

Miguel Vargas of Rochester says this will keep him healthy in school.

“I still wear my mask just to stay safe,” Vargas said. “Some of the other kids don’t really wear their masks like that like a little bit of the class.”

Doctors are not seeing hospital admissions rise at the same rate cases are in the community. But warn BA.2 can eventually push them to the limit omicron did if people do not use proper caution.

“There is always a lag in time between the cases in the community and people ending up in the hospital,” URMC Medicine Professor Dr. Paul Graman said. “So, we have to pay close attention going forward because people don’t get that sick right away.”

Per-CDC guidelines, people who live in a county with more than 200 new coronavirus cases per capita a week, or at least 10% of their hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients, should mask up when indoors.

Most of the Greater Rochester area falls under this category.

“We really don’t want to wait until we see so many cases in people that are going to be sicker and, in the hospital, dying,” Dr. Graman said. “When you are on public transportation and indoor places with other people it makes sense to be masked.”

Back in mid-March, Monroe County and the Finger Lakes Region combined had a seven-day average of 85 coronavirus cases. Thursday, that number has jumped to over 400 new cases.

A kidnapped child from West Virginia was found in Stockton, New York Thursday, after police issued an alert that she may be in the Webster area with her fugitive mother.

Adrienne Grace Marean, 35, was charged on March 7 by the Bridgeport Police Department in West Virginia for felony concealment of a child.

Police say Marean was ordered to transfer custody of a minor in February, but fled.

Investigators determined she had been living in Western New York. An alert went out in the Rochester area on April 8, when investigators said they believed Marean had recently been with family in Webster.

According to the US Marshals Service, Marean and the missing child were found Thursday in Stockton, where Marean was arrested on that felony concealment of a child warrant.

It’s almost the perfect weekend for residents of Rochester. Friday starts the warming progress with a morning full of sun and a heat surge that will take us into upper 50s.

The Weekend: Saturday may get a few scattered showers, but apart from that the weekend has a summer feel to it. Sunday proves that as temperatures climb all the way into the 80 degree range.