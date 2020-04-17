Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, April 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay-up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, April 17, 2020.

With 606 COVID-19 deaths throughout the state in the past 24 hours, New York has now lost 12,174 lives from this virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at Thursday’s daily briefing.

Also announced at Thursday’s briefing, NY PAUSE, which closed schools and non-essential businesses statewide, is extended through May 15.

“One month we’ll continue to close down policies, what happens after then? I don’t know, we will see depending on what the data shows,” Gov. Cuomo said.

“You’re going to call your own shots,” Trump told the governors earlier Thursday, according to an audio recording obtained by The Associated Press. “We’re going to be standing alongside of you.”

The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations. They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned, with federal officials warning that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.

Places with declining infections and strong testing would begin a three-phased gradual reopening of businesses and schools — each phase lasting at least 14 days — to ensure that infections don’t accelerate again.

University of Rochester Medical Center researchers are launching a new study to understand how the immune system responds to COVID-19 infection.

The study aims to recruit about 100 people from the region who are Covid-19 positive and follow them for several months. All of this will help inform on vaccine developments and other possible treatments.

The medical teams are looking for: people who are currently infected with Covid-19, were previously infected, suspected to be carriers, or been exposed in households with someone known to have coronavirus.

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open Friday at the Walmart parking lot at the store located at 1490 Hudson Ave.

The site — supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials — will test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders.

The wintry replays continue here in the month of April. Rochester now has more snowfall for the season than any other mid-size American city with a total of 90.8″ measured at the Greater Rochester International Airport. And yes, more is about to be measured.

An area of low pressure will carve a path from Ohio into Pennsylvania. This track will allow an area of snow to build across the region by late this afternoon into dinnertime. The core of lift and moisture with this system remains well south of Rochester, but there’s enough to allow for a period of light snow to make it as far north as Rochester possibly mixing with rain at times. The wet snow will fall at a steadier clip along and just south of the Thruway this evening and overnight allowing for a small accumulation. Going further south into the Southern Tier, it’s likely several inches of snow will fall this evening and overnight. For now, it appears accumulations around the Rochester area will range from nothing more than a trace to a scant inch. Areas near the Lake Ontario shoreline will likely see little or no accumulation. Higher elevations south of the city see 1-2″ of slushy accumulation.