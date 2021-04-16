Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, April 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Prosecutors say Hilton elementary school principal Kirk Ashton sexually abused young male students inside the school building and during school hours.

Ashton, principal at Northwood Elementary School, is accused of sexually abusing at least nine students, with offenses dating back several years.

Ashton was arrested Wednesday night and is facing nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child, six counts of first degree sex abuse, and five counts of second degree sexual conduct against a child. Officials say more charges are possible if more victims come forward.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she has “no plans” to introduce legislation to expand the U.S. Supreme Court by four justices to the floor. Pelosi said she favors President Joe Biden’s proposal to study the issue.

The Judiciary Act of 2021 is a proposal aimed at breaking the conservative grip on the court that promises to draw fierce opposition from Republicans.

A Rochester woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a truck near the area of Aster Street and Steko Avenue in the Maplewood Historic District on the northwest side of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to area around 12:15 a.m. on Friday and found the 19-year-old woman. She was taken to an area hospital by AMR for non-life threatening injuries.

The Batavia Police are searching for missing 14-year-old Elizabeth Jones.

Police say Jones was last seen on Wednesday in Batavia wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, carrying a blue and black duffle bag.

It’s believed she may be in the Buffalo or Rochester area with a man.

Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla told CBNC’s Bertha Coombs Thursday that people will “likely” require a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccination within 12 months of being fully vaccinated.

“It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus,” Bourla told Coombs during an event with CVS Health adding the vaccines will be an important tool in the fight against highly contagious variants.

Pfizer released data on April 1 showing that its mRNA vaccine is highly effective six months after the second dose.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says eight people died from injuries “consistent with gunshot wounds,” and at least six others were hurt in a shooting on Indy’s southwest side Thursday night.

Four were taken to the hospital by ambulance that officers knew of, and two were treated and released at the scene. It’s unclear if all of them were shot. lMPD Public Information Officer Genae Cook said others took themselves to the hospital and police were still working to get an accurate count.

The shooter is dead, according to Cook. She says it appears he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A 13-year-old boy appears to have dropped a gun and raised his hands just before a Chicago Police officer fatally shot him last month after a foot chase in the Little Village neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police body camera footage of the shooting, released Thursday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, shows a CPD officer shooting Adam Toledo once in the chest around 2:30 a.m. on March 29 in the alley of the 2300 block of South Spaulding. Toledo was shot after he and another man, 21-year-old Ruben Roman, allegedly ran away from police who were responding to the area for a report of gunfire.

For a fourth straight night, protests turned violent overnight in Minnesota as police and demonstrators clashed in Brooklyn Center. However, arrests were about a quarter of what was reported the night before.

Outside the police building, groups of demonstrators lit fireworks and threw projectiles over a fence at police officers. Those officers fired tear gas and flash-bang rounds to try to break up the crowd.

Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer said 24 people were arrested Wednesday, but for the second night in a row there were no reports of burglaries or looting. A state website says 79 people were arrested Tuesday.

Both sides rested their case at the murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd Thursday, with closing arguments set for Monday.

The defense rested without putting Chauvin on the stand, wrapping up after two days of testimony to the prosecution’s two weeks.

Chauvin informed the court that he will not testify, saying he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to take the stand.

In our Family First segment we are talking about the importance of going to the dentist. Doctors say many people skipped their appointments during the pandemic and it led to some serious health consequences.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Thursday that Parcel 5, a prized downtown lot on Main Street, will be transformed into a temporary community entertainment space called “Meet me @ the 5.”

“We always talked about Parcel 5 becoming an open-door entertainment space, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and we want to start that process,” Warren said. “I’m thankful that the Downtown Development Corporation came to us and say ‘hey listen, we’re ready, we’re ready to get started.’”

For years, the City of Rochester has been trying to develop the Main Street site, with previous proposals for a performing arts center, plans for a community space, and more projects that ultimately fell through.

A large and complex low-pressure system moving over the Great Lakes and across New England and will keep our temperatures cool with scattered showers around. Some of those rain showers are mixed in with snow showers.

As temperatures dip from the 40s into the 30s later tonight, colder air wrapping around the low along with sufficient moisture will keep scattered showers around this evening and into Friday morning. There may even be a few light flakes flying for some by tonight mixed in with some graupel. Rain will eventually be able to turn into wet snow for some especially across higher terrain as temperatures drop overnight, but warming temperatures through Friday afternoon will provide little to nothing in accumulations overall.

Best chances for accumulating wet snow will be focused across the higher terrain of the Bristol Hills and parts of Wyoming county where temperatures get colder quicker, and stay colder longer. The rest will see a rain/snow mix at times while areas of the Southern Tier may see a slushy inch or so. Either way as temperatures warm into the weekend, there isn’t going to be much left on the ground to show for.

The storm system moves out Friday afternoon, but you’ll want to keep the extra layers on as cooler air lingers into Saturday. Temperatures start out in the 30s Saturday morning with afternoon highs only reaching the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy skies hold to start and end the weekend as a weak trough in the jet stream moves in on Sunday. This will provide just enough forcing to pop off an isolated shower towards the end of the weekend, but most will remain dry with afternoon highs climbing into the middle 50s.

Earth week looks like a busy one in the weather department. An isolated shower is possible Monday as an impactful cold front approaches the region. Rain and snow showers along the front will move in sometime Tuesday and last through Wednesday. Models disagree on the timing of this front, but they do agree on the cold air and ability of the system to bring a few flakes. Temperatures will drop below average with highs in the 40s to around 50° next week.