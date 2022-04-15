ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, April 15, 2022.

McCann’s Local Meats, a butcher shop and restaurant on South Clinton Avenue in Rochester, will close on August 13.

The shop opened in 2015. It made national headlines in 2020, when its pandemic-friendly 24/7 meat vending machine was featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

According to a Facebook post announcing the closure, the goal of the business was “to act as a bridge between the farmer and customer.”

“All things must come to an end,” the post reads. “So too must this protein playground, this carnival of carcass.”

The post cites “economic peaks and valleys, a global pandemic, supply chain problems, [and] the skyrocketing cost of goods” as a few of the issues contributing to the closure.

According to the announcement, the owners evaluated their options with the lease coming to an end. “Ultimately the decision was either to double down on both investment and effort, or to take the loss and move on,” the post reads. “We have chosen to close the business and move on instead of taking further risks financially, physically, and mentally.”

“We have no plans. Nothing is in the works.”

McCann’s opened in June of 2015. Its owners say it will remain open “in some capacity” until August 13.

A former dean of the University of Rochester’s Simon Business School has died in a cave diving accident according to the Simon Business School.

Andrew Ainslie, 62 was the Dean at Simon from 2014 to 2020.

The Simon Business School expressed gratitude for the past friend and mentor in the following statement:

“Andrew’s passion for graduate management education was evident in his many accomplishments at Simon Business School, including pioneering STEM designation and prioritizing the student experience. He set wildly ambitious goals for the school, and in a relatively short period of time accomplished them all.”

“Andrew was brilliant, authentic, had a wonderful sense of humor, and was great fun to be around. He was passionate about our students and our Simon community. Our thoughts are with his extraordinary wife, Teri, family, and many friends.”

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the Cannabis Control Board approved 52 adult-use cannabis cultivator licenses across the state Thursday.

These are the first ones granted in New York, with some right here in our region.

Honest Pharm Co. in Wayne County is one of the places now starting to grow and get ready.

“Now it’s really just off to the races,” says Jeremy Jimenez with Honest Pharm Co. He says being selected as one of the 52 licenses across New York state is beyond exciting.

“We’re very fortunate to get a license. It was what? 52 out of the 150 applications?” Jimenez said.

Jimenez feels their already solid reputation for CBD products was a big factor and their potential for boosting the economy in Wayne County.

“Right off rip, we’re definitely going to be hiring way more people. The trimmers that are going to be involved, the people taking care of the plants, the testing, even compliance,” says President and Founder Jon Callahan.

They have eight employees now but expect them to add dozens in the weeks ahead. The Newark Mayor called to congratulate the pair, delighted about the added prospects.

“He’s excited about the job opportunities and the tax revenue…” Jimenez said.

Jimenez says their entire facility is half a million square feet. They can only grow on 25,000 square feet, but both men expect that to open to more capacity as demand for cannabis grows.

Callahan says marijuana will change the economy here, and change lives.

“And what really touches me is the people who are on all these pain killers or opioids, and they turn to marijuana or CBD products and they get off of those medications,” he said.

And the next step? “Get seed into the ground. That’s what we’re going to do,” Ji Jimenez said.

It’s going to be a while before Honest Pharm Co will be selling products to dispensaries in the region, the harvest is expected in the next six to seven months.

The Governor’s office said today the approved licenses are from a pool of more than 150 that have been submitted to the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) following the March 15 opening of the online application portal. The OCM will continue to review applications on a rolling basis and will work to get them to the Board for approval as quickly as possible. A list of the licenses approved today is available here.

Parents and other community members spoke up about the Rochester City School District’s budget for the 2022-23 school year at a public hearing Thursday.

The district’s previous budget proposal was scrutinized by a state monitor who had been assigned due to poor financial management.

In the revised budget, a near $30 million deficit has been reduced to $10 million.

Those with concerns expressed doubts over the layout of the budget, and took the stage during the meeting to urge the need for transparency.

“We need more transparency in the budget, and in your comprehensive plans in general,” said RCSD parent Mary Calahan. “I’ve had to go to three meetings this week to even begin to try to understand what’s in this budget, and there are still so many questions and missing details.”

“I have been a Rochester resident and an RCSD employee for almost 20 years, and over the time, the actions of top decision-makers that involve the RCSD students and staff have been increasingly harmful,” said Kristen French.

The state monitor assigned to the school district will now revisit the budget and consider the changes made for a future review.

One person is dead and four others were injured following a serious crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck in Livingston County Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the SUV, driven by 65-year-old Abu Karim of Buffalo, was traveling northbound on Route 36 and turned in front of a semi that was heading southbound near Perry Road, just north of the Village of Mount Morris.

According to Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty, there was a total of five people in the SUV.

Police say after the SUV was struck by the semi-truck, it crashed into another vehicle that was stopped at a nearby intersection. The individuals in the backseat were ejected after the collision.

Officials say 58-year-old Syed Ullah was pronounced dead on the scene. Chowdhury Mujahid, 47, faces life-threatening injuries and is currently in an ICU.

Authorities say Karim and two other passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck and the third vehicle were not injured.

Karim has been issued a traffic ticket for failure to yield the right of way making a left turn. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday begins with gorgeous, clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Winds start to pick up mid evening ahead of rain showers during dinner time. The weekend? It gets quite busy to say the least.