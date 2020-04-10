Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, April 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart start on Friday, April 10, 2020.

There are now 40 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, officials announced Thursday afternoon. That’s up six from last official county Wednesday.

To date, officials report 680 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 53 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 680 cases, 85 people are hospitalized and 37 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) is working with digital giants Google, Deloitte, and Verizon to help handle the vast amounts of unemployment claims in the state. They said it will also make applying for benefits easier for New Yorkers.

The DOL said critical upgrades to its technology system will increase its capacity to accept and process applications. A new more efficient online application system will decrease the need for New Yorkers to speak to a representative.

MORE | COVID-19 death toll in NY exceeds 7,000 with 799 new deaths since Wednesday

**WIND ADVISORY FOR MONROE, ORLEANS, AND WAYNE COUNTIES THROUGH 6 P.M. **

Flashbacks on a Friday can be fun SOMETIMES. Today’s flashback courtesy of Mother Nature may not be considered fun by many in Western New York as this particular one will be a flashback to winter’s chill that will complete with snowflakes!

Blame Low pressure twirling just north of Lake Ontario. It will send a disturbance south across the big lake igniting showers of rain AND wet snow. The combination of the April sun angle and 40° air will inhibit the snow from really sticking to anything except a car rooftop or two in Rochester. However, in the higher elevations south of Rochester into spots like the Bristol Hills it’s quite possible that an inch or two of snow will sugar coat some hilltops.

Expect more wind today as well. Wind Advisories remain in effect through 6 p.m. tonight. Wind gusts of 40 mph will be commonplace today especially along the Lake Ontario shoreline and in the higher elevations south of Rochester. Clouds will also be more prevalent than they were yesterday owing to an increase in low level moisture on this westerly and west-northwesterly wind flow.

We’ll see partial sunshine develop into Saturday with highs into the upper 40s. Early Sunday sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and a few showers late as temperatures surge into the 50s, possibly as warm as 60 degrees.

Rain falls Monday with a dynamic system nearby, strong enough to likely kick off another round of strong winds with highs surging into the 60s. Much colder air will be waiting on us behind that storm for the rest of next week.