ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, April 1, 2022. The staff at News 8 wish you and your loved ones a happy new month!

An occupied family home was struck by multiple gunshots overnight on Maria Street Friday.

According to authorities, officers were led to the area of Maria Street after a ShotSpotter activation around 5 a.m. Once at the location they found evidence of an occupied home that had been struck.

Officials say the home was occupied by five people, including young children.

A 14-year-old who was sleeping during the incident, had their mattress deflate after bullets ripped through it. Police reported the child was not injured, nor was anyone else in this shooting.

Rochester police officials say no-one is in custody at this time.

Lonnie Keys Senior lost his son, Lonnie Keys Junior, in a shooting on State Street on March 13th. Together with another father who lost a son that night, they vowed to take the pain of their deaths and use it for positive change in the community.

Thursday, the University of Rochester, where Lonnie Keys Junior worked as a patient financial representative, lowered two of its flags to half-staff in honor of him.

“He was truly loved by a lot of people, he really touched a lot of people. It was his job, it’s unfortunate that’s he’s gone but he will live on through this flag thing, you know?” Lonnie Senior said.

Lonnie Senior talked about the surge in youth Black and Black crime, saying he is using his son’s passing as a way of raising awareness and making change.

“These young kids they don’t have a clue to what’s going on, they’re just angry for no reason and it’s gotta stop. We have to come to a truce somewhere, somehow. I mean, it starts at home: the parenting, the fathers that we’re trying to get together. Really trying to pull this stuff through, you know?” he said.

He thinks of his son as a hawk, flying high, looking down, and protecting the family.

A person was shot by police during a mental health check Thursday afternoon in Wayne County. The police investigation took place on Knickerbocker Road in the Town of Ontario.

According to authorities, police responded to the location for a mental health check in.

According to police, when the officer arrived on scene, the officer attempted to deescalate the situation but was not successful. The individual continued resistance and the officer attempted to tase the subject twice but was unsuccessful.

The officer than reached for his firearm and shot the individual in the leg. The individual that was shot has been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“About an hour and a half, one of our deputies located the subject right here on Knickerbocker Road and when he encountered the individual to check on his wellbeing, the individual became very aggressive and came at the deputy with a weapon. He was non-compliant and after the two failed taser deployments and retreating for several yards, the deputy went to his sidearm and the individual was shot in his leg,” Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby said.

After weeks of speculation, officials have confirmed the Park Avenue Summer Arts Festival in Rochester will not happen in 2022.

Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying they hope the festival will return in 2023.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you there will not be a Park Avenue Summer Arts Festival this year,” the Park Avenue Revitalization Committee said in a statement. “We have worked hard to make it happen but, in the end, there are too many obstacles to overcome. We are extremely disappointed and ask that you respect the difficult decision, countless hours, and time that we put into bringing it back. We will continue to look at ways to host incredible events on Park Avenue until we can bring the festival back in 2023!”

The fate of the 2022 festival came into question earlier this month, when Monroe County Legislators Rachel Barnhart (D-24) and Linda Hasman (D-23) co-wrote a letter to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans saying they learned the festival was unlikely to take place.

At the time, Barnhart and Hasman said festival organizers were unable to find a promoter, and would need help from merchants and community stakeholders to return in 2023.

On Friday, a local non-profit is traveling to Ukraine to help those impacted by the ongoing war.

This is the second time in roughly two weeks Guardians of Hope is making the trip to the war-torn country. The Rochester-based group serves communities across the world.

On this trip, Guardians of Hope is bringing roughly 50 suitcases filled with medical supplies.

“We’ve got things from tourniquets to IVs, to children’s medication, cold medication, we’ve got a whole list of stuff from a number of different people that really need these things over there,” said Cameron Knaub, the President of Guardians of Hope.

Knaub, who is from Hilton, is going with four other area residents to Ukraine. First, they are flying into Poland, where they have set up a distribution center. Then, they will drive truckloads of items, like food, over to Ukraine.

“We actually have a number of people right near our distribution center that go in and out of Kiev and the other hot zones every day,” Knaub said. “When they go to bring people out, now they’re bringing trucks full of food and we’re able to pack baskets with enough food for 10 people for a week. They load their van up when they go into get people out and they leave all the food with those they can’t take.”

While Guardians of Hope plans to stay in Ukraine for a week this time, they say their mission is just beginning. Their goal is to continue bringing a little hope to the hopeless.

“Everything that we do, that’s the driving passion behind it,” Knaub said. “You’ve got number of people, millions of people, who have traveled from the west side to the east side, they’ve got what’s on their back, and maybe a little bit more. Even if we can provide a little bit of hope to them today with food, shelter, clothing, things that they need, that’s our goal.”

Snow showers and rainfall kickoff the end of the week as we hang in the low 40s for most of Friday. Saturday is where the money is with plenty of sun and comfortable air temps. We return to snow and rail Sunday.