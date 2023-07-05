ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

That’s a warm launching pad for Wednesday as a southwest flow gets numbers well into the 80s. Heat indices will likely get to 90 degrees and there will be a few spots where temperatures get there as well. A few isolated showers may pop up in the afternoon along a lake breeze, but most are dry. We have a similar conditions Thursday with a southwest flow. This may be our best opportunity to get to 90 degrees for the first time this year.