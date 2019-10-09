Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, October 9, 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on your latest headlines in the Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

Police are looking for the driver of a black four-door pickup truck after a hit-and-run Tuesday night. It happened around 8:30 in a crosswalk at Roberts Wesleyan College along Westside Drive in Chili. Police say the driver stopped to check on the pedestrian then left. He’s described as a white man in his 50s or 60s. If you have any information Call 911.

The Rochester school superintendent says he’ll likely have to cut staff to bring back ten million dollars. It’s part of a $30 million budget shortfall. The district’s chief financial officer resigned yesterday. The budget director also stepped down at a previous board meeting.

The man accused of stabbing a Rochester police officer multiple times has pleaded not guilty. 28-year-old Keith Williams is charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of a police officer. Police say Williams punched and then repeatedly stabbed Officer Denny Wright in the face and near his left eye. Williams is scheduled to return to court on Friday.

Happening today — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is breaking ground on the long-awaited Roc City Skate Park. The skate park is part of the Roc the Riverway Project. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10:00 this morning.

All the fall feels are with us this Wednesday morning. We’re seeing a nice clear sky this morning and a rather dewy if not frosty start for some with temperatures down into the middle 30s in some spots. Expect a good supply of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will be topping out in the lower 60s for highs.