ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The remainder of our workweek stays largely cold, cloudy and quiet with minimal snow flurries and no impactful accumulation. Our next system is set to arrive in the form of weak low pressure moving west to east late Friday into Saturday. Model guidance today remains somewhat at odds with the northward extent of the track of this initial surface low, meaning the outcome varies locally. A more northerly track of that low would spread a swath of accumulating snow across WNY. A more southerly track likely limits accumulation locally and shunts the widespread frozen stuff to our south. As such, the greatest chance for any accumulation during that timeframe would favor areas like the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. Still lots of room for changes, however, and any northward nudge opens the door closer to Rochester.