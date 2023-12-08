ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest updates in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, December 8, 2023.
- LIVE on News 8: It’s Food for Families Day!
- Rochester Yacht Club honors veterans on Pearl Harbor Day
- 4-year-old boy who survived getting shot will be honorary captain for the Amerks
- Sentencing of Kelvin Vickers postponed due to possible new witness testimony
- Bills coach Sean McDermott apologizes for 9/11 comments
Weather forecast: Hello, warmer weather!
Morning snow is now a distant memory as evening temperatures remain a touch above freezing. We’ll transition from overcast to mostly cloudy skies overnight as precipitation steers clear of WNY. That will set the stage for a great Friday forecast…