ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
- Man convicted following shooting death on Avenue A
- Several cars damaged overnight on Werner Park weeks after break-ins
- NYS Governor signs ‘Sergeant Gary Beikirch Memorial Act’ in honor of local veteran
- National study reveals ‘alarming’ numbers on baby formula since start of shortage
- Fourth of July fireworks safety: Tips and laws to know
Weather forecast: Showers taper ahead of a major warmup
On Tuesday temperatures start a rapid climb, with highs shooting up to the mid 80s by the afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant too, with only an off chance of a shower showing up through the Finger Lakes region. Fireworks for Fourth of July should go off without a hitch with clear skies for excellent viewing.