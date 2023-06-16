ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, June 16, 2023.

Friday expect on-and-off showers similar to what we saw earlier in the week, with the rain and additional clouds we’ll see highs struggle into the upper 60s. Into the afternoon, if there are some breaks in the clouds it isn’t out of the realm of possibility to hear a rumble of thunder as well as some instability could be present. Rain ends in the evening and clouds will generally exit with the rain overnight.