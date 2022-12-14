ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
- 1 dead, 4 injured from Illinois Street shooting in Rochester
- Monroe Co. passes 2023 budget, $144M in federal funding
- Grenoble prosecutor on ‘worrying disappearance’ of St. John Fisher student
- Wegmans steps in after Grinch steals bags of toys meant for donations
- Health care professionals await governor’s decision on mandatory overtime regulations
Weather forecast: Rain, ice, and snow on the way
Our Wednesday will look and feel fairly similar to yesterday. Highs near freezing will be complemented by partly cloudy skies as we start turning our attention to much more active weather Thursday.