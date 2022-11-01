ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
- Male in late teens killed in overnight shooting near Weld St.
- Irondequoit Town Board to vote on censuring Patrina Freeman
- Parolee sentenced to 50-years-to-life in prison for murder, attempted murder
- What to do with a pumpkin past Halloween
- Rochester employers: Holiday workers may gain long-term employment this season
Weather forecast: More treats, less tricks
Isolated showers will be possible south of Rochester this morning before starting to pull away by the afternoon. Temperatures Tuesday & Wednesday will nudge just north of 60 degrees, continuing the mild trend we have going for us today.