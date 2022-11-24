ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
- 2 shot, 1 killed, inside home on Mosely Road
- ROAR to hold fundraiser following Club Q shooting
- Former Hilton principal sentenced to 63 years for sexually abusing students
- Talk turkey to me: Folks doing Thanksgiving like it’s 2019
- Man arrested in FBI raid after allegedly threatening Islamic Center of Rochester
- Thad’s Three Things: Bills at Lions
Weather forecast: Thanksgiving shines as we await the wet leftovers
Our Thanksgiving should easily spike north of 50 degrees with partly cloudy conditions lingering. Historically, roughly 1 out of every 4 Thanksgivings get to at least 50 degrees. Roughly 4 out of every 5 feature at least a trace of precipitation. Not this time. We’re bone dry.