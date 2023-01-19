ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 19, 2023.
- Gates police say woman dead after hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road
- Shooter found guilty of murder after deadly argument in Rochester
- Irondequoit police chief files to sue over racist Juneteenth party claims
- Study: COVID infection during pregnancy increases risk of maternal mortality 7x
- Walmart says ‘goodbye’ to paper bags in NY: What does this mean for the consumer?
- Damar Hamlin ‘dipping his toe’ in return to Bills facility ‘almost starting daily’
Weather forecast: Rain Thursday will lead to snow chances on Friday and beyond
Thursday brings a more challenging day weather wise. We’ll be watching the approach of a broad area of rain and snow from 7-10 am. For areas south of Rochester, mainly through Wyoming and Livingston counties this will be a bigger impact to the morning commute. Other areas it will be more of an issue through late morning and midday during the lunch rush.