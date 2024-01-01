ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, January 1, 2024.
- At least two dead after car crash outside Kodak Center
- WellNow no longer accepts Excellus BlueCross BlueShield insurance
- Wilmorite releases statement after Greece mall disturbance involving juveniles
- Beyond the hype: Sudden Stratospheric Warming
- Bills set up AFC East-deciding finale at Miami with 27-21 win over Patriots
Weather forecast: Snow on the ground to start 2024
We are starting the new year off with a seasonably cold day. Highs will be in the low 30s, we’ll have plenty of overcast skies and maybe the occasional flurry especially into the early morning. Tuesday turns a corner at least with skies clearing and some sun working back into the forecast. Highs will bump up to the upper 30s and just graze 40° somewhere.