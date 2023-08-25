ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, August 25, 2023.

After a loud night for many across Western New York we’re transitioning into the second phase of our system. Which just means more clouds across the region and scattered showers continuing especially through the morning hours. The second half of the day should be drier and sunnier while temperatures also climb to the mid and upper 70s.