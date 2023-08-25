ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, August 25, 2023.
- Man accused of murdering woman he had kids with, setting house on fire
- Woman killed in car crash in the Town of Palmyra
- Donald Trump mug shot shows former president scowling at Atlanta booking
- Josh Allen & Bills’ starters to play in final preseason game against Bears
- 2023 Fairport Music Festival kicks off Friday
Weather forecast: Chances for rain linger through Saturday
After a loud night for many across Western New York we’re transitioning into the second phase of our system. Which just means more clouds across the region and scattered showers continuing especially through the morning hours. The second half of the day should be drier and sunnier while temperatures also climb to the mid and upper 70s.