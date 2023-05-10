ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
- RCSD Board of Education approves over $1B budget for 2023-24
- New ‘fairlife’ facility coming to Webster; 250 new jobs projected
- RRH providing training during Nurses Appreciation Week
- Mascots compete at Oak Hill Country Club for PGA charity
- Rochester reveals Juneteenth celebration plans
Weather forecast: Wildfire smoke dominates the skyline
Continued sunshine takes us to 70 degrees today and into the middle 70s Thursday. Filtered sunshine Friday takes us to the top of the warmth mountain with highs doing their best to take a run at 80 degrees for the start of the Lilac Fest.