ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, May 5, 2023.
- Enrique Tarrio, three other Proud Boys convicted on seditious conspiracy
- WATCH: Greece PD release video of smash-and-grab attempt at gun shop
- Attorney General releases report on Greece Police officer murder-suicide
- Rochester Police Accountability Board welcomes new members
- NYS Thruway Authority discuss need for increased funding
Weather forecast: Slow and steady improvements as sunshine slowly emerges
Friday starts partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures around 40 degrees. It may be the first day all week we don’t get any measurable rain in the rain gauge, but let’s not rule out the chance all together as there will still be clouds around that could spit out a sprinkle or two. We expect the clouds to linger longer than forecast and sun may wait until the late afternoon to emerge. Without sun, we only expect temperatures to get into the middle 50s. If we get a touch more clearing, I could see us run into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.