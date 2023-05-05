ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, May 5, 2023.

Friday starts partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures around 40 degrees. It may be the first day all week we don’t get any measurable rain in the rain gauge, but let’s not rule out the chance all together as there will still be clouds around that could spit out a sprinkle or two. We expect the clouds to linger longer than forecast and sun may wait until the late afternoon to emerge. Without sun, we only expect temperatures to get into the middle 50s. If we get a touch more clearing, I could see us run into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.