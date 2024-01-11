ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 11, 2024.

A shallow clipper system will bring snow showers today. Temperatures will be hovering right around freezing, which could allow for a few tenths of an inch of snow to stick heading into Thursday evening on grassy surfaces. We will have a small break from active weather Thursday night into Friday. We will see mostly cloudy skies for the day on Friday with temperatures getting up into the upper 30s. Our next system will arrive in Rochester Friday evening.