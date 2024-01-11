ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 11, 2024.
- Rochester police officer hospitalized after patrol car crash
- Ontario County DA will release update into fatal Victor stabbing
- MCSO sergeant discusses state’s increased efforts to combat retail theft
- How can I fill out the FAFSA form correctly? Rochester education officials can help
- Winter weather buffet set to headline Sunday’s Bills game
Weather forecast: Snow showers today ahead of another weekend wind storm
A shallow clipper system will bring snow showers today. Temperatures will be hovering right around freezing, which could allow for a few tenths of an inch of snow to stick heading into Thursday evening on grassy surfaces. We will have a small break from active weather Thursday night into Friday. We will see mostly cloudy skies for the day on Friday with temperatures getting up into the upper 30s. Our next system will arrive in Rochester Friday evening.