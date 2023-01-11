ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Wednesday will feature a colder start to the day, with temperatures starting off in the lower 20s. As we move further into the week, rain showers can be expected to move from this large storm system out to the west. It will track across the country and eventually bring us rain showers as it turns northward through the lower Great Lakes. Those rain showers will pick up in intensity Thursday night and temperatures are still very mild in the 40s.