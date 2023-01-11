ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
- FAA computer outage leads to US flight delays
- Jury chosen to hear Proud Boys Jan. 6 sedition trial
- RCSD non-teaching union voices concern for security staff
- RPD Locust Club responds to body-cam partnership announcement
- Opening statements to begin for Irondequoit man murder trial
- ‘State of the State’ prioritizes big investment into mental health
- New York State Police sergeant from Rochester accused of tipping off gambling suspects
- New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game’s 2nd highest
Weather forecast: Dry Wednesday ahead of rain and snow to finish the week
Wednesday will feature a colder start to the day, with temperatures starting off in the lower 20s. As we move further into the week, rain showers can be expected to move from this large storm system out to the west. It will track across the country and eventually bring us rain showers as it turns northward through the lower Great Lakes. Those rain showers will pick up in intensity Thursday night and temperatures are still very mild in the 40s.