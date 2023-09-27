ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
- Man in critical condition after getting struck by garbage truck
- Man shot during fight with Rochester police officer
- Tentative writers’ strike deal shines spotlight on similar concerns in theatre industry
- Local EMS services are amping up their recruitment efforts
- Journey, Toto coming to Blue Cross Arena
Weather forecast: Slow warmup begins
Partial clouds are expected to return starting Wednesday morning and linger on for the rest of the day. Mirroring Tuesday’s forecast, Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with high expected to range from upper 60s to lower 70s. But for the warm weather lovers, be sure to keep on reading.