ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Downpours are pushing through WNY this evening as milder temperatures continue to pump on the heels of southerly winds gusting 30-40 mph. Rain and a few embedded claps of thunder will quickly taper later tonight, giving way to a mostly dry overnight with temperatures in the 50s holding tight.