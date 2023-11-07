ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
- 2024 Election: Races to watch in our area
- Proposed legislation to reduce number of school lockdown drills draws criticism
- City, firefighters union approves of 24-hour schedule for local firefighters
- Open enrollment for healthcare in the marketplace begins in November
- ‘A symbol of equality:’ New toilet opens in Penfield park
Weather forecast: Up, down & all around this week
Downpours are pushing through WNY this evening as milder temperatures continue to pump on the heels of southerly winds gusting 30-40 mph. Rain and a few embedded claps of thunder will quickly taper later tonight, giving way to a mostly dry overnight with temperatures in the 50s holding tight.