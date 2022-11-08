ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Cold air will dominate our Tuesday as temperatures struggle to make much progress into the 40s with northerly winds. While we can’t avoid the chill, we will avoid any precipitation as skies are expected to remain sunny all day long. Temperatures will tumble into the upper 20s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.