ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
- Monroe County says early voting turnout ‘way more’ than last year
- 4-year-old shot in parked car in Rochester
- Krauseneck sentenced to 25 years to life for 1982 ax murder of wife
- Crime, economics, education, and healthcare: Zeldin and Hochul’s latest rallies
- Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night
- Rochester gas prices increase from last week
Weather forecast: Cold sunshine for Election Day
Cold air will dominate our Tuesday as temperatures struggle to make much progress into the 40s with northerly winds. While we can’t avoid the chill, we will avoid any precipitation as skies are expected to remain sunny all day long. Temperatures will tumble into the upper 20s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.