ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, October 31, 2022.

On the surface, the odds of rain might sound like not-so-great news for trick-or-treaters, however, this may not be a high-impact deal for kiddos as Monday highs in the 60s drop into the 50s during the evening.