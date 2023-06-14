ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

This cold pocket of air aloft will support continued downpours into the afternoon. These setups often produce ribbons of dry air that can even lead to brief pockets of sunshine surrounding the downpours. This can add a touch of instability to the air, giving way to thunderstorms capable of producing heavier rain. While this would still be considered good news by many, parts of Ontario and Wayne county dealt with flooding last night. An additional 1-2″ of rain in a short period of time could prove problematic for them.