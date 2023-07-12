ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

During the day Wednesday, this will serve to focus most of the wet weather south of the Thruway as Rochester struggles to warm up much higher than 80 degrees. That front will start retreating back northward, this time as a warm front, into Wednesday night. This will channel rain and storms northward and focus more action into Thursday. During this time, the risk for severe weather appears very low (but not quite zero). Of more interest to me is the notion of locally heavier ribbons of rainfall. Where that front focuses training of downpours, localized rain amounts of 1-2″ cannot be ruled out. For many, our ground will easily handle that. For places like Canandaigua where flash flood guidance (the amount of rain in a given period of time needed to generate flash flooding) is much lower, we’ll need to keep an eye on things.