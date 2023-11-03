ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, November 3, 2023.
- Person from Wisconsin in custody after social media threat cancels Wayland-Cohocton CSD classes
- ‘Justice is truly just beginning:’ Brittanee Drexel’s estate sues her killer, Myrtle Beach hotel
- Clyde-Savannah Varsity Football team’s season suspended due to ‘disciplinary actions’
- Li-Cycle furloughs and lays off employees amid construction pause
- Bills place CB Kaiir Elam on injured reserve, sign 2-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph
Weather forecast: Warmer air to finish the week
Today is looking good with temperatures starting in the 40s and warming into the upper 50s. These numbers hold for the next several days as we head into the weekend.