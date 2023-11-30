ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The sun did shine for a bit here in Rochester on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures didn’t quite reach the freezing mark today with upper 20s to low 30s as Wednesday’s highs. With the wind chill factored in, it felt that temperatures were more in the mid 20s. Low temperatures for tonight are expected to only fall a few degrees down to the upper 20s. Winds are expected to stay relatively gusty, but we could see a little more sun tomorrow.