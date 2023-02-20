ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for February 20, 2023.
- Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care, charity says
- 35-year-old victim of homicide on Denver St.
- Pet dies in dog fight at Durand Eastman, officer shoots at other dog
- Roc Maidan reflects on one year of aiding Ukraine and how their cause grew
- ‘Progressive’ gun rights org Flower City Firearms holds safety course
Weather forecast: Trending cooler and more active for the last full week of February
For President’s Day, a clipper system to our north will bring a weak, trailing cold front across the region providing the risk for a few rain showers in the morning and even a few snowflakes across the higher elevations by afternoon as colder air moves in. Temperatures will start around 40 degrees before falling through the 30s throughout the day. These showers will be more of a nuisance than anything as the front lacks a significant amount of moisture for any notable impacts.