ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, September 22, 2023.

Friday will shine with more sunshine and highs jumping into the middle 70s, likely marking a crest in terms of warm weather in the short term.

Our weekend forecast will be headlined by what’s happening in the Atlantic. A broad area of low pressure east of Florida will drift northward, likely acquiring tropical characteristics. This would lead to the development of Ophelia, currently expected to become a Tropical Storm. Ophelia will have plenty of moisture with it, meaning the eventual track northward will have implications on our weather.