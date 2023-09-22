ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, September 22, 2023.

Weather forecast: Friday shines, weekend on watch with possible Ophelia to our south

Friday will shine with more sunshine and highs jumping into the middle 70s, likely marking a crest in terms of warm weather in the short term.

Our weekend forecast will be headlined by what’s happening in the Atlantic. A broad area of low pressure east of Florida will drift northward, likely acquiring tropical characteristics. This would lead to the development of Ophelia, currently expected to become a Tropical Storm. Ophelia will have plenty of moisture with it, meaning the eventual track northward will have implications on our weather.