ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, September 22, 2023.
- Opening statements, testimony begins in the trial of Kelvin Vickers
- RPD: Man pleads not guilty for murder charges after tracking stolen car with GPS, fatally shooting teen
- Lawmakers to honor Daniel Prude in Albany
- ‘We can’t rest:’ Rochester sees significant decrease in stolen car thefts from start of summer
- Bills bring LB A.J. Klein back to practice squad, Christian Kirksey to retire
Weather forecast: Friday shines, weekend on watch with possible Ophelia to our south
Friday will shine with more sunshine and highs jumping into the middle 70s, likely marking a crest in terms of warm weather in the short term.
Our weekend forecast will be headlined by what’s happening in the Atlantic. A broad area of low pressure east of Florida will drift northward, likely acquiring tropical characteristics. This would lead to the development of Ophelia, currently expected to become a Tropical Storm. Ophelia will have plenty of moisture with it, meaning the eventual track northward will have implications on our weather.