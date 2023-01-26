ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Rain will remain the only player through the wee hours of the morning, but wraparound flow on the backside of the low will drive a fresh surge of colder air into the area after 5am. As temperatures drop, wet roads could turn icy as a period of snow showers redevelop. Minor accumulation will coat and mask any slick spots underneath, so our morning commute could be dicey in spots. Snow showers will fly through the day, becoming progressively more scattered with time.