ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 26, 2023.
- RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing father
- ‘Without struggle, there is no progress’: Mayor Evans & Chief Smith provide end-of-year review
- Gillibrand: $6M increase in Youthbuild job training program for NY at-risk youth
- Helping to save lives: North Greece Fire introduces new CPR device
- University of Rochester hosts event on improving underserved school communities
- ‘Parent Partnership’ brings school districts, parents together
Weather forecast: Cold air returns with light snow abound
Rain will remain the only player through the wee hours of the morning, but wraparound flow on the backside of the low will drive a fresh surge of colder air into the area after 5am. As temperatures drop, wet roads could turn icy as a period of snow showers redevelop. Minor accumulation will coat and mask any slick spots underneath, so our morning commute could be dicey in spots. Snow showers will fly through the day, becoming progressively more scattered with time.