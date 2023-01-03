ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 3, 2022.

Dry weather will be fleeting early morning as a shield of rain progressively lifts northward. By mid-morning and beyond, expect rain. That warm front will separate temperatures in the 50s south of the boundary and 30s to around 40 degrees north of it. That will make for a tricky high-temperature forecast tomorrow. The general rule will be colder if you live north of I-90, and much warmer across the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. We’ll likely see a wide range of official high temperatures across our local counties as a result. Widespread rain will back off to scattered showers into the evening and Tuesday night. This lull will be short-lived as more rain surges back Wednesday with another ripple of energy on approach. That keeps the rain train going through much of Wednesday.