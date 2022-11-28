ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 28, 2022.
- Vulgar graffiti containing slurs, swastika in Perinton, police search for suspects
- Lawyers: Buffalo supermarket gunman plans to plead guilty
- Driver dies in Rush car crash
- The Distillery holds week of promotions, discounts for first responders
- How to avoid scams and theft during Cyber Monday shopping
- Rochester organizations gather for community supply drive
Weather forecast: Cooler with clouds Monday, warmth & wind return midweek
Cooler air moves in behind this system, but not enough to spark anything wintry for now. We’ll wait until the end of the upcoming week for some flakes to return. For now, temperatures will stay in the 40s and fall into the mid to upper 30s while showers break apart.