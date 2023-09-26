ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Tuesday will be another tricky day with our cloud cover. Overnight showers to our south and west will slowly taper off through the day but all the remnant moisture in the atmosphere that was associated with them will be harder to get rid of. Some slow clearing will happen during the day but it will take time. Regardless, on the minor plus side we do stay dry today. Highs take a hit though with most in the mid and upper 60s.