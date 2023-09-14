ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, September 14, 2023.
- Fatal hit-and-run suspect in court Wednesday
- Governor Hochul calls on residents to get the new COVID-19 vaccine
- Arguments end in appeal case over COVID-19 quarantine regulations
- RCSD families frustrated amid placement backlog
- Sean McDermott defends Terry Pegula amid racism allegation: ‘That is not the man I know’
Weather forecast: Closer to October outside today
Thursday temperatures aren’t getting out of the 60s as partly cloudy skies dominate and a northerly wind fights back against any sunshine we see. We’ll be dry for the most part outside of an odd sprinkle out of the mostly lake effect/enhanced clouds. Just be sure to grab a sweatshirt out the door this morning.