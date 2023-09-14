ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Thursday temperatures aren’t getting out of the 60s as partly cloudy skies dominate and a northerly wind fights back against any sunshine we see. We’ll be dry for the most part outside of an odd sprinkle out of the mostly lake effect/enhanced clouds. Just be sure to grab a sweatshirt out the door this morning.