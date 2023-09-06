ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Our Wednesday will feature more of the same with high temperatures jumping into the lower 90s and heat index values into the middle 90s. Despite the lack of noticeable change, things are evolving behind the scenes. An area of low pressure to our west is starting to influence things. By Wednesday evening and overnight, that influence could result in a few showers and thunderstorms. Those chances go up further into Thursday.