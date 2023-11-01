ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
- Man shot on Genesee Street, RPD officers face ‘aggressive’ crowd during investigation
- Pittsford native charged for making antisemitic threats to Jewish students online at Cornell University
- WellNow Urgent Care could drop Excellus BlueCross BlueShield due to ‘unfair rates’ in 2024
- DHS works overtime to reimburse Monroe County residents for stolen EBT benefits in time for the holidays
- Bills trade for CB Rasul Douglas
Weather forecast: Morning snow to start November
Snow showers this morning have put a dusting on some sidewalks and a quick coating on grassy surfaces.