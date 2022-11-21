ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 21, 2022.
- Rochester LGBTQ+ community rallies behind victims of Club Q mass shooting
- Gates Police partners with Mark’s Pizzeria in safety event
- Off-duty Vermont Sheriff’s Deputy shot in Officer Involved Shooting in the Spa City
- Pups rescued from underground den contract Parvo virus
- Buffalo Gameday Recap: Bills overcome snow, slow start in win
Weather forecast: Lake effect ends as blustery winds ramp up Monday
Wind chills will drop into the single digits by Monday morning warranting the extra layers while heading out the door thanks to blustery southwest winds 25-35 mph that will gust anywhere between 40-50 at times through Monday evening.