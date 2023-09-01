ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, September 1, 2023.

Our lows this morning will be a pivot point. From the 40s and 50s this morning high pressure taking over will gradually warm us moving forward. In fact, we don’t have any significant rain chances in the picture for at least the next week ahead. Friday finds its way into the middle and upper 70s. We’re in the lower 80s Saturday and middle to upper 80s Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Then the real heat kicks in.