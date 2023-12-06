ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
- All 4 teens in the Clyde-Savannah assault case expected in court
- Pittsford native dead after Osprey crash in Japan
- Monroe Co. gaming facility could be included in NYS, Seneca Nation negotiations
- Development plans for Brooks Avenue hotel in Gates underway
- New York Lawmakers consider the Elder Parole bill
Weather forecast: Heavy snow falls in pockets around Rochester Wednesday morning
A burst of heavy snow is moving through Monroe County, covering roads and making it slick for the Wednesday morning commute.
These showers are expected to last in the area until about lunchtime Wednesday, when we start to see our wind direction change to a northwesterly flow for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be at their coldest on Wednesday, barely getting up to the freezing mark. As we head into Wednesday night, our winds change yet again to a westerly flow, helping our next small system make its way to Rochester.