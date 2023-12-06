ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

A burst of heavy snow is moving through Monroe County, covering roads and making it slick for the Wednesday morning commute.

These showers are expected to last in the area until about lunchtime Wednesday, when we start to see our wind direction change to a northwesterly flow for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be at their coldest on Wednesday, barely getting up to the freezing mark. As we head into Wednesday night, our winds change yet again to a westerly flow, helping our next small system make its way to Rochester.