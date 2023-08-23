ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
- Rochester man shot on Lexington Avenue, expected to survive
- City shuts down St. Paul St. mini-mart for contributing to violence
- Heavy police presence caused road closure on Klem Road
- Greater Rochester American Red Cross volunteers sent to Maui
- American Dairy Association North East unveiled 2023 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture
Weather forecast: Increasing rain chances throughout Wednesday
Today’s forecast is likely to be complex, influenced by at least one upstream area of rain and storms getting channeled through the Great Lakes. This first wave appears to want to favor areas west of our region. Later in the day, additional downpours will start to nudge closer to us. That will allow our local rain chances to jump late day into Wednesday night with additional storms possible into Thursday.