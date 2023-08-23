ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Today’s forecast is likely to be complex, influenced by at least one upstream area of rain and storms getting channeled through the Great Lakes. This first wave appears to want to favor areas west of our region. Later in the day, additional downpours will start to nudge closer to us. That will allow our local rain chances to jump late day into Wednesday night with additional storms possible into Thursday.