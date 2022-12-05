ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Temperatures will settle between the upper 20s and low 30s as a light southwest wind keeps lows from plummeting too much throughout the morning hours despite clear skies. This will however put wind chills in the 20s and teens, which means adding an extra layer or two to the wardrobe when heading out the door in the morning.