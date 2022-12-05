ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, December 5, 2022.
- Remains of historic Jefferson Ave. church to be demolished Monday
- Brighton Whole Foods: Daniele family to present last lawsuit Monday
- Hockey tournaments become key for winter tourism supporting businesses
- Local recovery group donates in response to Loomis St. clearing
- First Responders Spotlight: 3 generations serve West Webster Fire
- Noodle the Pug, known for his ‘bones, no bones’ days, has died
Weather forecast: Enjoy sun today before it disappears the rest of the week
Temperatures will settle between the upper 20s and low 30s as a light southwest wind keeps lows from plummeting too much throughout the morning hours despite clear skies. This will however put wind chills in the 20s and teens, which means adding an extra layer or two to the wardrobe when heading out the door in the morning.