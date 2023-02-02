ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for February 2, 2023.
- Prominent Rochester minister, civil rights advocate Franklin Florence dies
- Parents: 5-year-old left outside RCSD School No. 15
- Family of Daniel Prude joins activists at vigil to honor Tyre Nichols
- Hochul gives 2024 New York Budget Presentation
- Pharmacies reduce hours to alleviate staffing shortage
Weather forecast: Enjoy the sun while it lasts, arctic blast by Friday
Thursday during the daylight hours will be quiet, weather-wise at least. Highs will climb quickly along the southwest flow with most making a break for the mid-30s for most. Winds will steadily increase in strength though with sustained winds of 15-25 mph by the afternoon and gusts of 35+ mph. Cloud cover will also increase throughout the day as the front gets closer.